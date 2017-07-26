Teen charged with murder for allegedly killing mother with hammer

BALTIMORE -- A teenager has been charged as an adult in connection with the death of his mother last week in their Bel Air home, CBS Baltimore reports.

Andrew Zaragoza, a 16-year-old high school student, allegedly beat his 56-year-old mother, Donna Zaragoza, to death with a hammer.

Police were called to the Jeanett Way residence around 6:30 a.m. on July 20.

Public defender Tim Bahr told Judge David Carey that Zaragoza was a victim of mental, emotional and physical abuse throughout his life, the Baltimore Sun reports.

Last week, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said the residence has a history of drug abuse, mental illness and domestic disturbance, and that there was an overdose death at the home in 2016.

Bahr also told the judge that the teen's father and and uncle both died of drug overdoses last year.

Zaragoza has been charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, and use of dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Zaragoza is currently being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bail.