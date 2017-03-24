Amy Schumer no longer starring in “Barbie” movie

Fans hoping to see what a “Barbie” movie fronted by Amy Schumer would look like are out of luck.

The “Trainwreck” star has backed out of the upcoming live-action film due to a scheduling conflict.

“Sadly, I’m no longer able to commit to ‘Barbie’ due to scheduling conflicts,” Schumer told Variety in a statement. “The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I’m bummed, but look forward to seeing ‘Barbie’ on the big screen.”

Production was set to begin in June, with a firm June 29, 2018 release date. Schumer is also set to spend time promoting her upcoming film, “Snatched,” and filming “She Came to Me” with Steve Carell.

“We respect and support Amy’s decision,” a spokesperson for Sony said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing ‘Barbie’ to the world and sharing updates on casting and filmmakers soon.”

The script -- on which Schumer recently worked -- centers around an eccentric character who gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and embarks on an adventure in the real world, only to become the one person who can save Barbieland.