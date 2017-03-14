Alison Brie and Dave Franco got married

Congrats are in order for newlyweds Dave Franco and Alison Brie!

Brie’s reps confirmed to ET on Monday that the cute couple have tied the knot.

The pair kept things very hush-hush, and no additional details are available at this time.

However, when ET spoke to Franco last June while he was promoting “Now You See Me 2,” the 31-year-old actor admitted that the couple would likely be eschewing many wedding day traditions.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna have a best man,” he admitted, when asked if either of his older brothers, James and Tom, would stand up for him on the big day. “I feel like when we do eventually get married, we’re not gonna do a lot of the traditions and we’re just gonna make it easy and who knows?”

“We’re pretty lax about the whole thing,” Franco added. “It’ll happen when it happens.”

Congrats to the happy couple!