Dozens killed as trains collide in Egyptian city of Alexandria

CAIRO -- An Egyptian official says that a train collision in the coastal city of Alexandria has killed 28 people and injured 80 others.

The two trains collided head on - one was coming from the capital of Cairo, to the south of Alexandria, and the other was coming from the city of Port Said, located on the northern tip of the Suez Canal.

The head of the ambulance services in the city's western sector, Dr. Mohamed Abu Homs, says the collision took place in the western suburb of Khorshid on Friday.

There was no immediate information on what had caused the collision.

Abu Homs says he fears the death toll and the number of injured could rise further.

Egypt's railway system has a poor safety record, mostly blamed on decades of badly maintained equipment and poor management.

State TV broadcast images of mangled train coaches on the tracks as crowds gathered around trying to help the victims.