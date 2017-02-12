Al Jarreau, iconic jazz singer, dies at 76

Jazz legend Al Jarreau, who won seven Grammys over a 50-year career, has died according to his representatives. He was 76.

His biggest single was 1981’s “We’re in This Love Together.” Jarreau was a vocalist on the all-star 1985 track, “We Are the World,” and sang the theme to TV’s “Moonlighting.”

According to a statement posted on the singer’s official website, Jarreau died in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The news comes just days after Jarreau announced he was going to retire after being hospitalized for exhaustion in Los Angeles.

#AlJarreau is retiring from touring. If you hold tix to any of his 2017 shows go to venue for refund. Visit https://t.co/SaBFO61iFh pic.twitter.com/ZkfWhibq2y — Al Jarreau (@AlJarreau) February 8, 2017

It had been posted earlier this week on his Twitter account that he was feeling weak and breathless.

In 2015, Jarreau gave a master class to young master class to students from three Philadelphia-area performing arts schools, reports CBS Philly.

“The important thing is that they keep the music in their lives even though they may not have a music career,” he said in 2015. “It’s because music changes them and makes them joyous people.”

The seven-time Grammy Award-winning artist leaves behind his wife, Susan, and son, Ryan.