Al Gore's quest to change the thinking on global warming

Now a highly-visible advocate on the issue of climate change, former Vice President Al Gore won't be giving that role up any time soon, he tells Lee Cowan in an interview for CBS' "Sunday Morning," to be broadcast July 16.

"I could not lay this down or put it aside even if I wanted to, and I don't want to," Gore tells Cowan. "We still got to win this. So those who feel despair should be of good cheer, as the Bible says.

"Have faith, have hope, we are going to win this."

Cowan visits the former vice president at his family farm in Carthage, Tenn., as well as in Bellevue, Wash., where Gore holds a Climate Leadership Training session.

Gore talks with Cowan about his 2006 Oscar-winning documentary "An Inconvenient Truth," and his new documentary on the same topic, "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power." He also talks about life after his 2000 run for the White House, and more.

Gore says that talking about climate change never gets old: "Honestly, it does not for me, because I really have a strong sense that this is what I'm supposed to be doing. And that makes me want to do it more."

Gore also offers his thoughts on the early days of President Trump's administration. "Every day it's another set of tweets or another set of controversies, and they're not getting anything done," he says.

