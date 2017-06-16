Aisha Tyler tears up announcing her departure from "the Talk"

"Criminal Minds" star Aisha Tyler got emotional announcing her departure from her daytime gig on "the Talk" Thursday.

Tyler will be stepping down as co-host of the syndicated talk show at the end of the current season, she announced, leaving behind co-hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

"I have had an amazing six years with you guys," Tyler said. "We've had babies and weddings, and you know good things have happened, and you know I went through the biggest breakup of my life with you. I could not have done with this without you. I'll never be able to thank you guys enough for your friendship."

Tyler pointed out that while she's leaving the show, she still plans to come back and appear as a guest host.

Her reason for departing "the Talk"? It's all because of scheduling. Tyler stars in the CBS drama "Criminal Minds," voices a lead character in the animated series "Archer," serves as host for "Whose Line is it Anyway?" and recently directed her first feature film -- and she's planning to do a lot more directing moving forward.

"I'm very lucky to be this busy," she said. "Coming here is such a joy that it never feels like work to me."