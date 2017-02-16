Lady Antebellum reveals 2017 ACM Award nominees

Only on “CBS This Morning,” Lady Antebellum is revealing the top nominees for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards.
Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood are seven-time Grammy Award winners who have sold more than 18 million albums and earned nine No. 1 hits.
Here are the nominees for the top categories:
Male Vocalist of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Dierks Bentley
· Thomas Rhett
· Chris Stapleton
· Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
· Kelsea Ballerini
· Miranda Lambert
· Maren Morris
· Kacey Musgraves
· Carrie Underwood
Entertainer of the Year
· Jason Aldean
· Luke Bryan
· Florida Georgia Line
· Carrie Underwood
· Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
· Big & Rich
· Brothers Osborne
· Dan + Shay
· Florida Georgia Line
· Maddie & Tae
Vocal Group of the Year
· Eli Young Band
· Lady Antebellum
· Little Big Town
· Old Dominion
· Rascal Flatts
Watch the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 8/7 p.m. CT on CBS.