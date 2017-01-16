Academy unveils big changes for announcing Oscar nominations

The days of the 5:30 a.m. press conference in Beverly Hills unveiling the year’s nominees for the Oscars are over, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday.

Traditionally, nominations have been announced live on television from a pre-dawn press conference at the Academy’s headquarters, but all that is changing.

Instead, the Academy will utilize already produced videos featuring Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs and notable Academy members to unveil this year’s crop of nominees during a live-stream that will be available on the Academy’s digital platforms as well as a satellite feed to local broadcasters and morning shows.

Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson, Ken Watanabe, Jason Reitman and more will appear in the nomination videos with Isaacs.

Voting for Oscar nominations closed on Friday, and the nominees will be announced on Jan. 24. The Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held Feb. 26.