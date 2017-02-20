Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle are engaged

Abby Wambach is ready to say “I do” once again.

The soccer pro and her girlfriend, Christian mom blogger Glennon Doyle Melton, have announced their engagement.

Melton, 40, posted the news to her Facebook page on Saturday, sharing a photo of the two holding hands -- with a picture-perfect view of the stunning engagement ring!

“Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever,” she wrote. “Love Wins.”

Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love Wins. Posted by Glennon Doyle Melton on Saturday, February 18, 2017

Wambach, 36, shared the same photo to Instagram on Sunday, captioning her post, “Happy. #iseethemoonnow.”

Though they haven’t been dating for very long, the pair are very much in love. In fact, earlier in the week, Wambach shared a sweet collage with her lady love in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“I found myself when I met you @glennondoylemelton The end. I love you!” she wrote.

I found myself when I met you @glennondoylemelton The end. I love you! A post shared by Mary Wambach (@abbywambach) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Melton first revealed that she was dating the soccer star last November, just three months after announcing her divorce from her husband of 14 years. In a lengthy Facebook post, she admitted that she knew things had moved fast but stated, “I am in love. And I’m really, deeply happy.”

Feels like the world could use all the love it can get right now. So today, I’m going to share with you my new... Posted by Glennon Doyle Melton on Sunday, November 13, 2016

As for Wambach, she was previously married to Sarah Huffman, whom she famously kissed after the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team won the FIFA World Cup in 2015, for three years. The two split shortly after Wambach’s DUI arrest in April 2016.

Congratulations to the two lucky ladies!