Dane loves to sing. He sings in the shower, the car, at the park — nothing can stop the 9-year-old Texas boy with Down syndrome from belting out a tune.

Lately, one song, in particular, has been Dane's go-to: Whitney Houston's 1993 hit "If I Don't Have You."

"We did just watch a documentary on [Whitney Houston] about a month ago, so he started downloading her songs and that was the one he got stuck on," Dane's mother, Danna Miller, told CBS Dallas/Fort Worth.

The boy's family has always encouraged him to follow his dreams.

Last week, Dane's dad recorded him singing his favorite song in the car — complete with hand gestures. His aunt, Jeanne Miller, posted the nearly two-minute long video on Facebook, and it went viral with 22 million views.

"Is this boy not the sweetest thing ever?! He loves to sing," Jeanne wrote. "Whitney would be proud."

And she wasn't the only person who thought so.

"I love the attitude he brings through singing he definitely puts his heart into every word," one Facebook user wrote.

"He sings with such passion. Don't ever stop singing," another added.

Danna Miller says she hopes the video shows kids with special needs that they can do anything they're passionate about.

"Just reading the comments, they're so sweet. I'm getting emotional," she said. "Some other families who have Down syndrome children have posted pictures with their kids."

As for Dane, he told CBS DFW he's "happy" with his newfound fame, and hopes to spread even more joy on his new YouTube channel Amazing Dane.

"He's full of joy, passion, and love for everyone he comes in contact with," Dane's mom wrote on his new page. "We hope these videos will give you joy and make you laugh a little or a whole lot."