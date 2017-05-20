2017 Preakness Stakes: How to watch, start time and odds in second Triple Crown race

The 142nd Preakness Stakes gets underway Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland -- and Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is looking to bring home his fourth consecutive race at the second leg of the Triple Crown.

The 2017 Preakness Stakes will be broadcast live from Pimlico Race Course. Coverage begins with the undercard races at 2:30 p.m. ET and you can live stream them at NBC Sports Network. The coverage will shift to NBC stations for the pre-race broadcast at 5 p.m. ET. Post time is scheduled at 6:45 p.m.

Always Dreaming is the odds-on favorite to win the 3/16-mile race worth $1.5 million, currently going off at 4/5 to outlast the other nine horses in the field and move on to the Belmont Stakes with a chance at the Triple Crown in June, according to CBS Sports.

He will face stiff competition, though, especially from new opponents in Cloud Computing (12/1) and Conquest Mo Money (18/1). He will also break from the starting gate next to Kentucky Derby rival Classic Empire (3/1), the horse with the second-best odds.

Here's how the field looks with the early odds from Bovada:

1. Multiplier, 25/1

2. Cloud Computing, 12/1

3. Hence, 20/1

4. Always Dreaming, 5/6

5. Classic Empire, 3/1

6. Gunnevera, 16/1

7. Term of Art, 40/1

8. Senior Investment, 40/1

9. Lookin At Lee, 11/1

10. Conquest Mo Money 18/1