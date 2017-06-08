2017 CMT Awards: Complete list of winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Country stars gathered at the Music City Center in Nashville on Wednesday for the 2017 CMT Music Awards, where Keith Urban took home four honors and Carrie Underwood made history. Here's a full list of winners.

Video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Male video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

Duo video of the year: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

Group video of the year: Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Breakthrough video of the year: Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

Collaborative video of the year: Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"

CMT performance of the year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want to Want Me" (from "CMT Crossroads")

Social superstar of the year: Keith Urban