2 charged after 6-month-old killed in Mississippi drive-by shooting

GRENADA, Miss. -- Two men were charged Wednesday with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a 6-month-old baby boy in Mississippi, police confirmed to CBS News.

Grenada Assistant Police Chief George Douglas said multiple shots were fired from a passing car Tuesday afternoon, including at least one that entered the home of baby Rashawan Riley. Rashawan was struck in the head.

"The shooting took place on the outside of the house, and to my knowledge of the preliminary investigation, no one inside the house was connected to that confrontation," Douglas said.

A car matching the description of one seen near the shooting was stopped later Tuesday, and two men, Shaquille Chamberlain and John Brown III, were taken into custody.

They were charged with murder and remain held at Grenada County Jail.