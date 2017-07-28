AP July 28, 2017, 8:55 AM

2 boys suspected of arson over French Riviera wildfires

People enjoy the beach as a fire burns a forest by the sea in La Croix-Valmer, near Saint-Tropez, southern France on July 25, 2017.

Valery Hache / AFP/Getty Images

PARIS -- An official says two adolescents are in custody on suspicion of arson over the wildfires that have swept across parts of southeastern France.

Aix-en-Provence Deputy Police Prosecutor Remy Avon told the AP Friday two boys, both aged 16, were stopped in Martigues on Wednesday on suspicion of starting a blaze in Carro where 370 acres were devastated.

Avon says they will go before a judge Friday afternoon with a view to being charged with arson and theft. It can carry a 15-year jail sentence for minors.

The official also said a 41-year-old man has admitted to accidentally starting the wildfire in Peynier with a metal-cutting device. That fire burned 72 hectares of vegetation. He will go before a judge Friday afternoon.

