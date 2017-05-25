12-year-old boy arrested for beating, trying to set fire to 80-year-old woman

NEW YORK -- A 12-year-old boy accused of assaulting an elderly woman in Brooklyn three separate times is facing charges.

The latest attack happened on Tuesday, May 20, at around 12:40 p.m. in front of the alleged victim's home. The 80-year-old woman was cleaning the front yard of her home when she was confronted by the boy, CBS New York reports.

The victim, who does not understand English, didn't understand what the boy said, so police said he punched her in the face causing a black eye and swelling.

One of the woman's grandsons answered the door Wednesday afternoon but did not want to talk about the alleged attack.

Sources told CBS New York the same child allegedly attacked the same woman two other times recently.

About a week ago, the victim was cleaning in front of her home when the boy attacked her with a metal rod, hitting her in the head, police said.

Her grandson heard her cry out and he chased the boy but lost sight of him.

On another occasion, he allegedly used a lighter to try to set fire to the coat she was wearing.

Police searched the area and found the same boy had been caught on video at a nearby Chinese restaurant during a recent burglary, police said.

The restaurant's manager says the boy is trouble, and that surveillance video from early Sunday morning captured him stealing from a tip jar. For weeks, the manager had taken pity on the boy, giving him free food until he mouthed off to a customer who wouldn't give him money.

Police arrested the 12-year-old Wednesday morning. Detectives recognized him as being arrested for two gunpoint robberies in the area last year.

The victims also identified him from the video.

Charges are currently pending against the boy.