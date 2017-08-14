10 luxurious lake houses for less than $300,000

It's a common dream among homebuyers: Peace and quiet, a warm beverage and a cool lakefront breeze hitting the porch of a cozy getaway.

Despite rising home prices, achieving this dream could actually be possible for people without millions in the bank. But, as usual with real estate, it all comes down to where you look.

For less than $300,000 -- about $100,000 more than the national median home value, which is currently $200,400 according to Zillow -- buyers can find lakeside homes with surprisingly luxe features. In some markets, fire pits, large outdoor entertaining areas and even private docks are available at this price.

The amenities typically don't end at the back door, either. In Kimberling City, Missouri, a $300,000 budget could get you two full kitchens and a sun room. In Cherry Log, Georgia, it could get you vaulted ceilings, a stone fireplace and a jetted bathtub.

Whether you're thinking of investing in a waterfront escape or want some inspiration for your next vacation, click ahead to see 10 lake houses that are as luxurious as they are (relatively) affordable.