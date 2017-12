December 6, 2017, 8:32 AM | YouTube is sharing its top trending videos of 2017. The list is based on how many people view, share, comment and like the content. Every minute, more than 400 hours of video are shared on YouTube. With its 1.5 billion users around the globe, the online video platform knows the pulse of pop culture and trends. YouTube's head of culture and trends Kevin Allocca joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what made the list and why.