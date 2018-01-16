YouTube exec on Logan Paul, the power of popular videos

January 16, 2018, 8:32 AM | More than one billion people watch a total of a billion hours of video on YouTube every day. But the company is facing scrutiny for its slow response to a graphic video from one of its popular users, Logan Paul. Ten days after the video was posted, YouTube removed Paul's channel from its ad program and put his future projects on hold. Kevin Allocca, head of YouTube's culture and trends, is out with a new book called "Videocracy: How YouTube is Changing the World." He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how YouTube is tackling content control and why the site is a reflection of our society.