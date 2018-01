January 3, 2018, 8:42 AM | Steven Spielberg's new historical drama starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep has already received six Golden Globe nominations and eight Critics' Choice nominations. "The Post" explores former Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham's struggle over whether to publish classified documents about the Vietnam War. CBS News' Jan Crawford visits Graham's former Washington D.C. home with two of the film's co-stars, Bob Odenkirk and Bradley Whitford.