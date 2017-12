December 3, 2017, 9:30 AM | Where does a hit Nickelodeon cartoon show about an optimistic sea sponge take its absurd humor and colorful undersea décor? Why, to the Great White Way, of course! David Pogue checks out the new musical, "SpongeBob SquarePants," to find out how the denizens of Bikini Bottom are acclimating to Broadway.