September 24, 2017, 9:56 AM | After a rocky end to her marriage with her longtime collaborator, the bestselling female country music singer ever is back with "Now," her first studio album in 15 years. Shania Twain opens up to Lee Cowan about her divorce, and finding love again; her childhood; the health crisis that almost ended her career; and how, by writing music on her own, she "wrote myself out of my misery."