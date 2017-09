September 30, 2017, 8:50 AM | Cat Stevens, now known as Yusuf, is known for simple songs like "Peace Train," "Wild World" and "Oh Very Young" that became smash hits. The singer-songwriter's influence led to his 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His newest album, "The Laughing Apple," recalls his earliest days - and even features the first song he ever wrote.