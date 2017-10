October 28, 2017, 8:44 AM | Singer-songwriter Julien Baker is just 22 years old but she's already toured with bands like The Decemberists and Death Cab for Cutie. The Memphis native performed with a punk band in high school and in 2015 released her acclaimed solo debut, "Sprained Ankle." Her sophomore album, "Turn Out the Lights," was released Friday to rave reviews.