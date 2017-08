August 19, 2017, 7:53 AM | Singer-songwriter Sam Beam, better known as Iron & Wine, is one of the most critically-acclaimed artists from the past 15 years. Beam started out as a film professor, writing and recording music in his home. In 2002, a demo got into the hands of Sub Pop Records and they signed him on the spot. Next Friday, he'll release his sixth full-length studio album, "Beast Epic."