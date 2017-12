December 9, 2017, 8:46 AM | Lead singer John McCauley founded Deer Tick in Providence, Rhode Island, back in 2004 and the group quickly became known for melding folk, blues, rock and even punk into their music. This past September, the band released two separate albums of original material. "Deer Tick Vol. 1" is mostly acoustic while "Deer Tick Vol. 2" is mostly electric.