August 20, 2017, 10:19 AM | Actor Robert Pattinson shot to superstardom as smoldering vampire Edward Cullen in the smash hit "Twilight" series. But he's been warding off typecasting ever since, with challenging roles in such films as "Cosmopolis," "Maps to the Stars" and "The Lost City of Z." His latest film is "Good Time," in which he plays a gruff and manipulative bank robber. Michelle Miller reports.