October 1, 2017, 9:43 AM | You don't have to understand her to understand her appeal. The beautiful Sofia Vergara may butcher the English language as trophy wife Gloria in the ABC comedy "Modern Family," but the actress and entrepreneur is clear about what she wants. Lee Cowan interviews Vergara, whose new underwear line, EBY, devotes 10% of sales to a nonprofit that provides micro-loans to women trying to start their own small businesses.