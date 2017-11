November 12, 2017, 9:42 AM | In her new book, "The Vanity Fair Diaries: 1983-1992," legendary editor Tina Brown remembers what it took to revive a magazine in decline. Tony Dokoupil asks Brown about her cover stories that generated headlines around the world, as well as blowback from her magazine's coverage of then-real estate magnate Donald Trump. She also talks about her later partnership on Talk Magazine with now-disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.