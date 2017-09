September 19, 2017, 8:20 AM | New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is out with a new book called "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance." It includes recipes from Brady's nutritional regimen, which he says he's been following for 10 years. "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell visited Brady's home in Massachusetts to find out what he eats.