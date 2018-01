January 9, 2018, 10:08 PM | North and South Korea had their first direct talks in two years on Tuesday. Both sides agreed to have the North send athletes to compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, but will it lead to talks about Pyongyang's nuclear program too? Matthew Kroenig from the Atlantic Council joins "Red & Blue" to discuss next steps from South Korea, and what the Trump administration might do.