Lena Waithe on how "The Chi" shows a human side of Chicago

January 9, 2018, 8:41 AM | Lena Waithe made history in September when she became the first African-American woman to win an Emmy for outstanding writing in a comedy series for the hit Netflix series, "Master of None." Now, she's the creator and co-executive producer of a new drama series called "The Chi," a coming-of-age story based in Chicago that follows a group of people linked by circumstance. Waithe joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how her own background inspired the show, why she switched gears from comedy to drama, and what Oprah Winfrey's speech at Sunday's Golden Globes meant to her.