October 18, 2017, 6:39 PM | Mike Moore calls himself a "country lawyer from Mississippi," but don't believe it. He's a 65-year-old David who has found his next Goliath: the big drug manufacturers. Moore says the industry understated how addictive opioids could be. He took on tobacco companies in the 1990s and won a $246 billion settlement. Mark Strassmann reports.