January 5, 2018, 8:43 AM | Longtime "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek says he will be back to taping the show soon after undergoing surgery for blood clots in his brain. In a video, the 77-year-old said it was caused by a fall he endured two months ago, but says he is recovering well. Trebek did not give a specific timeline for when he will resume taping the program.