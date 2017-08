August 22, 2017, 7:01 AM | President Trump reverses his stance on Afghanistan, outlining a strategy that will require more U.S. troops. But his primetime address to the nation included few details. Also, the Pentagon orders a temporary halt to Navy ship operations around the world after the latest collision involving a destroyer. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.