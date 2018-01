January 11, 2018, 7:00 AM | A desperate search through deep mud continues for more than a dozen people still missing after California's deadly mudslides. Also, Missouri's governor admits he had an affair before his election, but denies a claim he tried blackmailing the woman to keep her quiet. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.