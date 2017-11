November 22, 2017, 8:42 AM | Jazz bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2011, becoming the first jazz musician to win the award. The 33-year-old musical prodigy released five albums and appears to push the boundaries farther with each one. Her sixth is called "Exposure." Anthony Mason learned how Spalding created a complete album from start to finish in just over three days.