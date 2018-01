January 7, 2018, 6:20 PM | Fewer than 20,000 rhinos remain in the wild. Many live in Kruger National Park, South Africa's largest public game reserve. For the past decade, poachers have been killing off Kruger's endangered rhinos at an alarming rate. Rhino horns sell for thousands of dollars a pound on the black market. Debora Patta reports on the crackdown on rhino poaching.