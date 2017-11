November 10, 2017, 7:07 AM | The New York Times reports five women accuse comedian-actor Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct. HBO announced it is pulling Louis C.K. material from its on-demand service and said the actor will no longer appear in an upcoming special. The distributor of C.K.'s new movie, "I Love You, Daddy," abruptly canceled its premiere Thursday night. Bianna Golodryga reports.