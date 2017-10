October 1, 2017, 9:23 AM | One hundred years ago modern art took a decisively linear turn with the paintings of Dutch artist Piet Mondrian, whose early, conventional "Dutch Masters"-style landscape paintings morphed into a body of abstract work comprised of red, yellow and blue rectangles with black stripes. Mark Phillips reports on a centenary exhibition of Mondrian's works and other examples of the De Stijl art movement, at the Gemeentemuseum in The Hague.