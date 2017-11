November 29, 2017, 8:43 AM | Bruno Mars has sold more than 180 million singles worldwide, making him one of the top-selling artists of all time. Mars is making his primetime special debut Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS with "Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo." "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King spoke with Mars about reaching that legendary stage in the heart of Harlem.