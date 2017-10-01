Bill Murray on the concert stage

October 1, 2017, 9:56 AM | The comic star - whose many "Saturday Night Live" characters included a formidable lounge singer - talks with anchor Jane Pauley about venturing back into music, with "New Worlds," a stage production and record album that mixes chamber music, pop songs and spoken word performances. The production, which features Murray, cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez, stems from a chance meeting Murray had with Vogler during a transatlantic flight. They became friends, and that friendship has turned into a musical collaboration on stage.