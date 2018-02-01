Behind Fusion GPS' "fake investigations" accusations against GOP

January 3, 2018, 8:05 AM | Fusion GPS, the research firm caught up in the Russia election probe, now accuses Republicans of working to mislead the public in a New York Times op-ed. The firm commissioned the so-called "Steele Dossier," unverified intelligence on President Trump's Russian ties, using money from a conservative website and Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. Two of Fusion GPS founders claim the president's allies in Congress are running a "fake inquiry." Washington Post congressional reporter and CBS News contributor Ed O'Keefe joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the issue.