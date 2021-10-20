Live

WorldView: U.S. couple charged with trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government

A Maryland couple has been charged with allegedly trying to sell military secrets to a foreign government. They could face life in prison if found guilty. Also, a Brazilian Senate panel is set to recommend President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with "crimes against humanity," alleging his COVID-19 pandemic response led to hundreds of thousands of deaths. North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile from a submarine, a move that experts say could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. Ian Lee reports on that and more from London.
