WorldView: U.S. arrests suspect in Haitian president assassination The U.S. has arrested one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States. China has placed a second city into total lockdown after just three asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were discovered there. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins CBSN AM from London with those stories and other international news.