WorldView: São Paulo's mayor dies at 41; poll finds most Japanese citizens oppose hosting Olympics Citizens of São Paulo, Brazil, are mourning the death of the city's youngest mayor. Meanwhile, concerns are growing in Japan over the upcoming Olympics, and Samoa is set to get its first female leader. Also, a new World Health Organization study found working longer hours is killing hundreds of thousands of people a year. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with those international headlines.