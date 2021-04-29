Live

WorldView: Navalny appears in court after hunger strike; 3 dead after attack on anti-poaching patrol

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny looked gaunt and exhausted as he appeared in a Moscow court via videolink following his hunger strike. Also, two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist in Burkina Faso were killed after they were kidnapped while on an anti-poaching patrol, and Turkey is preparing for its first COVID-19 lockdown amid a spike in cases. Meanwhile, China successfully launched its first module of a new space station. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with headlines from around the world.
