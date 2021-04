WorldView: Mediations de-escalate Jordan royal family feud; 1,800 inmates escape from Nigerian prison One of the most serious political crises in Jordan's history has been resolved following discussions between the country's royal family. More than 1,800 inmates have escaped from a prison in Nigeria, and North Korea has pulled out of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee joins "CBSN" from London with these stories and more.