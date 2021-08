WorldView: G7 to discuss Afghanistan; study links climate change to deadly flooding The G7 is set to discuss the U.S.'s Afghanistan withdrawal deadline. Meanwhile, a new study links climate change to the deadly flooding in Germany. In Japan, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games start today. Lastly, a Chinese ride-hailing service halts its launch in Europe. Ian Lee joined "CBSN AM" from London with more on these world headlines.