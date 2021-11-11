WorldView: Former South African president F.W. de Klerk dies at 85, and more global headlines F.W. de Klerk, South Africa's last apartheid president who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and oversaw the end of the country's white minority rule, has died at the age of 85. Paris Saint-Germain soccer player Aminata Diallo is suspected in an attack on a teammate. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns Russia against aggression toward Ukraine. The U.N. raises alarm over a food crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. And the U.S. and China announced an agreement at the COP26 climate summit. CBS News' Ian Lee has a roundup from London.